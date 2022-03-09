Pre-K/Kindergarten Registration

March 21-23 8:30 a.m. – 3:39 p.m. at Polk School District Board of Education, Cedartown

March 28-29 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at PCCCA Rockmart Ag Facility

STUDENTS MUST BE PRESENT TO REGISTER