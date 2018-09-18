Prater’s Mill Country Fair – Dalton, GA – October 13 & 14

It’s Country Fair time at Prater’s Mill on October 13 & 14 in Dalton, Georgia.  Watch the miller grind corn, hear toe-tapping mountain music, & shop for handmade crafts & original art.  See the blacksmith at his forge, ride a pony, & taste the best Southern cooking this side of heaven.

Prater’s Mill Country Fair, Saturday and Sunday, October 13 and 14.  5845 GA Hwy 2.  Take I-75 to Exit 341 and follow the signs.  Admission $7.00 cash, military with ID plus children 12 and under enter free.  Parking and shuttle service is free.  Advance online ticket sales $7.50 at pratersmill.org/fair/.  Visitors are urged to dress casually and wear comfortable shoes.

What a great way to spend a day in the country at the Prater’s Mill Country Fair, Dalton, Georgia!

Visit pratersmill.org/fair/for directions and details.