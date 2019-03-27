American Indian
United Cherokee AniYunWiYa Nation’s
POW WOW
3550 Creek Path Road
Guntersville, Alabama 35976
DIRECTIONS:
From US Hwy 431 in Greenville
(at the Wyndham) take AL Hwy 79 South
1.4 Miles to Cherokee Elem. School,
Turn right on Willow Beach Rd., Turn Left on Creek Path Road
to Pow Wow on the right.
Saturday, April 27th and Sunday April 28
Gates open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday
FREE ACTIVITIES:
Make your own necklace, Archery, Tomahawk Throwing, Story Tellers, Bonfire
Saturday Night, Demonstration of Flint Knapping
Guaranteed Win of a Rabbit Foot with our
Blow Gun/Dart Shooting
Guest Appearances:
John T. Wayne, Grandson of actor, the “Duke”, John Wayne
SUNDAY ONLY
Cabot Barden, musician, singer, songwriter, and author
NATIVE AMERICAN DRUMS AND DANCING
ARTS AND CRAFTS VENDORS
CONCESSIONS
Come enjoy the sounds of our Ancestors!
Contact 256-582-2333
NO DRUGS, ALCOHOL, POLITICS, OR OPEN CARRY