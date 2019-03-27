American Indian

United Cherokee AniYunWiYa Nation’s

POW WOW

3550 Creek Path Road

Guntersville, Alabama 35976

DIRECTIONS:

From US Hwy 431 in Greenville

(at the Wyndham) take AL Hwy 79 South

1.4 Miles to Cherokee Elem. School,

Turn right on Willow Beach Rd., Turn Left on Creek Path Road

to Pow Wow on the right.

Saturday, April 27th and Sunday April 28

Gates open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday

FREE ACTIVITIES:

Make your own necklace, Archery, Tomahawk Throwing, Story Tellers, Bonfire

Saturday Night, Demonstration of Flint Knapping

Guaranteed Win of a Rabbit Foot with our

Blow Gun/Dart Shooting

Guest Appearances:

John T. Wayne, Grandson of actor, the “Duke”, John Wayne

SUNDAY ONLY

Cabot Barden, musician, singer, songwriter, and author

NATIVE AMERICAN DRUMS AND DANCING

ARTS AND CRAFTS VENDORS

CONCESSIONS

Come enjoy the sounds of our Ancestors!

Contact 256-582-2333

NO DRUGS, ALCOHOL, POLITICS, OR OPEN CARRY