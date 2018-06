Polk State Special Olympics Produce Stand

Just in Time for July 4th!!!

We will be selling Captain Bob and Ronnie Worthington’s famous mouth watering smoked butts for $30. PRE PAY ONLY at Southern Dream Supply at 1196 Rockmart Hwy or send a message for PayPal. For more information please call 706-302-0462.

Pick up June 29, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. or June 30, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Tractor Supply. (alternative pick up time can be arranged)

#ilikepigbuttsandicannotlie