Polk School Board Approves Transportation Upgrades, Grants, and Student Trips

The Polk School District Board of Education met in regular session Tuesday, September 9, approving a number of purchases, program updates, and student opportunities.

During the meeting, the board recognized Advanced Placement Scholars from Cedartown and Rockmart High Schools before moving on to business items. Financial reports for July showed revenues and expenditures running slightly below projections, with the district holding a general fund balance of just over $1.1 million.

Board members approved several major purchases, including new transportation software from TransAct for $83,017, a 72-passenger school bus for $155,845, and an outdoor walk-in freezer for Westside Elementary at $92,148. They also approved an A/C recharging machine for the transportation department. In addition, older buses were declared surplus.

Students will also benefit from several upcoming trips, including agricultural shows in Perry, the state thespian conference, and a middle school National Junior Honor Society trip to Washington, D.C. and Williamsburg.

The board accepted a $92,000 Perkins V Improvement Grant to support the Polk County College and Career Academy. Members also approved the district’s FY26 board training schedule and a Social Security Replacement Plan resolution.

Following an executive session to discuss personnel, the board approved staff recommendations.

The next work session is scheduled for October 7, with the next regular session on October 14.

Check out the minutes here: Regular Session – 09-09-2025 – Meeting Minutes