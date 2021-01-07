Polk Motor Vehicle Transactions ON HOLD

MEDIA RELEASE:

Our office would like to inform Polk County that the state is updating our systems and we will not be able to process anything to do with Motor Vehicle.

The Polk County Tax Commissioner’s office will be unable to process any motor vehicle transactions due to a statewide computer system update between January 13th through January 18th 2021.

All online motor vehicle related services including online tag renewal services will be offline January the 13th through January the 18th.

Motor vehicle self-service kiosks will also be offline January 13th to January 18th.

How will this impact Georgia customers and drivers?

During the week of January 19th through the 22nd, walk-in customers may experience delays and longer than normal wait times. To avoid such delays, Georgia residents with January and February renewal dates are encouraged to renew prior to Wednesday January 13th.

Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business out of County tag office prior to Wednesday January 13th.

Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration transactions and issue temporary operating permits over MLK Day weekend.-Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records through a statewide backup file.

Polk County Tax Commissioner Office

Address: 144 West Ave Ste A

Cedartown, Ga 30125

phone: (770)749-2125

fax: (770)749-2149