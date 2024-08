State PSC signs off on Georgia Power turbines ATLANTA – State energy regulators gave final approval Tuesday to Georgia Power’s plan to build three new “dual-fuel” turbines at Plant Yates near Newnan. The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) signed off on the proposal unanimously after officials with the Atlanta-based utility pitched the plan as necessary to meet the growing need for energy generating […]

Legislators hear pros, cons of semesters vs. quarters in university system ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers heard the pros and cons Tuesday of the University System of Georgia’s current semester system compared to the quarter system the state’s public colleges and universities used until 1999. The university system made the switch from quarters to semesters primarily to align Georgia schools with most universities across the country, Dana […]

Fresh-meals delivery company expanding in rural Georgia ATLANTA – A national leader in delivering fresh meals will invest $6.3 million to expand its footprint in the rural community of Montezuma, creating more than 300 new jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. FreshRealm’s expansion in Macon County will allow the company to add several new lines, including ready-to-heat and ready-to-cook meals and meal […]

State Election Board doubles down on rules changes ATLANTA – For the second time this month, the Republican-controlled State Election Board approved a change to Georgia’s election rules critics say could make it easier to delay the official vote count this fall. The change, which passed 3-2, requires local election officials to submit to the secretary of state a report reconciling the total […]

Kemp touts ‘state-based’ approach to health insurance ATLANTA – The federal government has given Georgia the go-ahead to launch a state-based health insurance exchange proponents say will give Georgians better health coverage and offer health-care providers higher reimbursements. The new exchange, Georgia Access, will launch Nov. 1, Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday during a roundtable discussion updating the state’s health-insurance initiatives. “This […]

Perdue criticizes overhaul of federal student aid process ATLANTA – University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is asking the U.S. Department of Education to delay processing federal student aid applications because of the botched rollout of a simplified application website. The simplified website for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) was launched last December following a two-month delay supposedly to […]

Georgia lawmakers looking to boost struggling timber industry ATLANTA – Georgia’s forestry industry is a victim of its own success. Advanced genetics leading to fast-growing trees and a favorable climate have combined to make Georgia the No.-1 forestry state in the nation, a $42 billion industry responsible for 143,000 jobs. But with pulp and paper mills going out of business in large numbers […]

Cobb County prosecutor to lead state Organized Retail Crime Unit ATLANTA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has hired a former Cobb County assistant district attorney to head the first statewide Organized Retail Crime Unit. Timothy Ruffini will oversee a team of prosecutors and investigators targeting criminal networks engaged in recurring thefts and acts of violence against Georgia businesses. “Tim is a talented prosecutor whose […]

Georgia Supreme Court strikes a blow for open records ATLANTA – Private contractors working for government agencies are subject to Georgia’s Open Records Act, the state Supreme Court ruled this week. The high court’s unanimous decision overturned a lower court’s dismissal last August of an open records lawsuit filed against a Georgia Tech professor for failing to respond to an open-records request for information […]