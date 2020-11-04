Polk County Superintendent Laurie Atkins announces retirement at end of school year

From Polk Today

A 30 year career as an educator within in the Polk School District that has culminated in the role of superintendent will come to a close when the Class of 2021 graduates, and the district will need to find new leadership to take them into the next decade.

Superintendent Laurie Atkins announced to the PSD staff in an e-mail Tuesday evening following the conclusion of the Board of Education’s work session that she has turned in her paperwork for her retirement at the end of May.

Aktins said in the letter that she made the decision with a “heavy heart.”

“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to work as a teacher and administrator in this district and to end my career serving as your Superintendent,” Atkins said. “The relationships, experiences and memories over the years are something I will forever cherish.”

