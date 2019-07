California survivalist who confessed to 2004 murder of couple sentenced: report A Northern California survivalist charged with the 2004 beachside killing of an engaged couple and the 2017 slaying of his brother was sentenced Monday to three life sentences without parole, according to reports. Bradford Betz

San Francisco plans to reserve parking lot for homeless living out of vehicles: reports A California city with a rising homeless population is reportedly planning to open its first facility to serve those who are living out of their cars and recreational vehicles. Talia Kaplan

Man on meth crashes into Bay Area home with newborn inside: police A 61-year-old man took methamphetamines Sunday evening before crashing his SUV into a Bay Area home where a newborn baby was inside, police said. Bradford Betz

Kellyanne Conway says critics employ Hatch Act to 'silence' her support for Trump Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway responded to critics Monday after formally defying a Hatch Act-related subpoena from the House Oversight Committee. Charles Creitz