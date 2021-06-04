Polk County Job Fair – June 8

Looking for work after graduation, or just because you need a job? Check out this upcoming event for a chance to get hired on the spot. The Polk County Chamber of Commerce and the Polk County College and Career Academy are teaming up to host the upcoming Polk County Job Fair on June 8, 2021.

Adults and students from all over the county are encouraged to attend, as the Job Fair will offer in-person applications for open positions, as well as on-the-spot hiring opportunities for multiple local businesses and industries from around the county.

The Job Fair will be held Tuesday, June 8th at the Rockmart High School gym from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.