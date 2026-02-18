Polk County Gas Prices Among Lowest in Georgia Despite Statewide Increase

Drivers in Polk County are paying slightly more at the pump this week, but local prices remain among the lowest in the state.

According to AAA-The Auto Club Group, the average price for regular gasoline in Georgia rose to $2.72 per gallon as of Monday. That’s an increase of 6 cents from last week and 7 cents from last month. However, the state average is still 28 cents lower than this time last year.

In the Rome metro area — which includes Polk County — drivers are paying an average of $2.63 per gallon, well below the statewide average.

AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said prices are edging higher as crude oil costs increase and refineries begin seasonal spring maintenance, which reduces fuel supply.

“Gas prices are creeping up as oil gets more expensive and refineries head into their spring maintenance routine,” Waiters said. “Even though winter weather has kept demand a bit lower, tighter supplies are still nudging prices higher, and while we don’t know when they’ll ease, they’re still well below where they were at this time last year.”

For comparison, the national average for regular gasoline climbed to $2.92 per gallon this week, up slightly from $2.89 a week ago but down from $3.16 a year ago.

Elsewhere in Georgia, the most expensive metro markets include Savannah at $2.80, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.75 and Macon at $2.74. The least expensive markets include Augusta-Aiken at $2.64, Rome at $2.63 and Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.62.

For now, Polk County motorists continue to see some of the lowest gas prices in Georgia, despite modest increases statewide.