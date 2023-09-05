Polk County Fair

Put on by the Exchange Club

Sept 6-10

Sept 6: Student Night and Polk School District Employee get in the gate free

Gates open 5pm-10pm

Sept 7: Senior citizen night seniors 60 and up get in the gate for free

Gates open 5pm-10pm

Sept 8

Gates open 5pm-11pm

Sept 9 Veterans and First Responders get in the gate for free

Gates open 5pm-11pm

Sept 10

Gates open 1pm-6pm

Lots of great entertainment from local artists singing too! And don’t forget Wed night at 7pm Miss Polk County Fair will be crowned!

Diamond Sponsor- Cedarchem

Gold Sponsor-

Gammon McFall and Villarreal

Hardy Realty

Entertainment Sponsors-

Bandaid

Trammell Lawncare

The Lankford Insurance Firm

Olin L Gammage and sons funeral home

Smith and Miller Funeral Home

Funds raised from the Polk County Fair go back into the Polk County Community.