Polk County Fair!!

September 5, 2023

Polk County Fair

Put on by the Exchange Club

Sept 6-10

Sept 6: Student Night and Polk School District Employee get in the gate free

Gates open 5pm-10pm

 

Sept 7:  Senior citizen night seniors 60 and up get in the gate for free

Gates open 5pm-10pm

 

Sept 8

Gates open 5pm-11pm

 

Sept 9 Veterans and First Responders get in the gate for free

Gates open 5pm-11pm

 

Sept 10 

Gates open 1pm-6pm

 

Lots of great entertainment from local artists singing too! And don’t forget Wed night at 7pm Miss Polk County Fair will be crowned!

 

Diamond Sponsor- Cedarchem

Gold Sponsor- 

Gammon McFall and Villarreal

Hardy Realty

Entertainment Sponsors-

Bandaid

Trammell Lawncare

The Lankford Insurance Firm

Olin L Gammage and sons funeral home

Smith and Miller Funeral Home

 

Funds raised from the Polk County Fair go back into the Polk County Community.

And don’t forget to come out and get a famous footling hotdog at the exchange club booth!