Polk County Fair
Put on by the Exchange Club
Sept 6-10
Sept 6: Student Night and Polk School District Employee get in the gate free
Gates open 5pm-10pm
Sept 7: Senior citizen night seniors 60 and up get in the gate for free
Gates open 5pm-10pm
Sept 8
Gates open 5pm-11pm
Sept 9 Veterans and First Responders get in the gate for free
Gates open 5pm-11pm
Sept 10
Gates open 1pm-6pm
Lots of great entertainment from local artists singing too! And don’t forget Wed night at 7pm Miss Polk County Fair will be crowned!
Diamond Sponsor- Cedarchem
Gold Sponsor-
Gammon McFall and Villarreal
Hardy Realty
Entertainment Sponsors-
Bandaid
Trammell Lawncare
The Lankford Insurance Firm
Olin L Gammage and sons funeral home
Smith and Miller Funeral Home