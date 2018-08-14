Polk Career and Resource Fair – One Door Polk – August 23

Polk Career and Resource Fair, Thursday, August 23, 2018, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

One Door Polk, 424 N. Main Street, Cedartown, GA 30125

Georgia Department of Labor and One Door Polk present a multi-employer career and resource fair at One Door Polk.

Some employers may hire on the spot. Please bring your resume and be prepared for an interview.

If interested in attending this event, access employgeorgia.com to create an account and resume. If you already have a resume, it can be uploaded.

For more details, please submit an email to Lindia Morre at Lindia.Moore@gdol.ga.gov or call 706-295-6558.