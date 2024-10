Kemp declares emergency with massive Hurricane Milton headed for Florida ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency Tuesday for 38 Georgia counties likely to be affected by Hurricane Milton, a massive storm expected to make landfall in west-central Florida Wednesday night. Milton intensified rapidly Monday into a Category 5 hurricane, with winds topping 180 miles an hour. The storm is expected to […]

State Election Board grappling with mass voter challenges ATLANTA – Georgia counties are systematically denying mass voter challenges brought by citizen activists instead of investigating them as the law requires, State Election Board Executive Director Mike Coan said Tuesday. The Republican-controlled board instructed Coan last month to look into how challenges are being handled in eight counties and report back with his findings. […]

Georgia high school Class of 2024 posts record graduation rate ATLANTA – Georgia’s high-school seniors posted a record graduation rate of 85.4% this year, up from 84.4% in 2023, the state Department of Education reported Tuesday. The statewide graduation rate has increased by 18 percentage points since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation first required by federal law in 2011. “These students faced […]

Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban ATLANTA – The Georgia Supreme Court Monday reinstated Georgia’s six-week abortion ban while the state appeals last week’s Fulton County Superior Court decision declaring the law unconstitutional. Judge Robert McBurney ruled the Living Infants and Equality (LIFE) Act the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed in 2019 violates women’s privacy and equal protection rights. The law prohibits […]

GEORGIA MATCH direct college admissions program entering second year ATLANTA – More than 137,000 Georgia high school seniors will receive a personalized direct college admissions letter this month, as the GEORGIA MATCH program begins its second year. Each letter will list the public colleges and universities in Georgia that are holding a spot for the recipient. The 23 University System of Georgia (USG) institutions […]

Georgia election offices recovering from Helene ATLANTA – Hurricane Helene isn’t going to get in the way of preparations for the Nov. 5 election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday. “We may have to move a few voting locations,” Raffensperger told reporters during a news conference at the state Capitol. “(But) we’re going to be ready.” Helene was still […]

Preservationists worried over proposed land exchanges on Cumberland Island ATLANTA – The National Park Service (NPS) is proposing four land exchanges at the Cumberland Island National Seashore the agency says would protect important parcels now privately owned from development. But the lack of details surrounding the plan currently available to the public has environmental advocates worried it could threaten the pristine character of Georgia’s […]

Southeastern senators urge passage of disaster relief for Helene victims ATLANTA – Georgia’s two U.S. senators have joined colleagues in five other Southeastern states ravaged by Hurricane Helene to ask for quick passage of a federal disaster relief package. Congress went into recess last week after passing a stopgap federal funding bill to cover three months of spending. While some Republicans – including U.S. House […]

Georgia ports back in business after strike settlement ATLANTA – The ports of Savannah and Brunswick reopened Friday after the union representing striking dockworkers along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts reached a tentative agreement with the U.S. Maritime Alliance. The settlement deal between the alliance, which represents ports and shipping companies, and the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) suspended the strike until Jan. 15 […]