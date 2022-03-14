Pinto Bean Fundraiser

MENU: Pintos, lima beans, navy beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, slaw, onion, desserts
ALL PROCEEDS will go toward the shipping cost for our shoe boxes!!
150 Live Oak Road * Aragon, GA
