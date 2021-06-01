Peek Park Summer Concert Series opens June 5 with crowd-favorite Southland Soul

Cedartown, Ga. – May 25, 2021– Peek Park will be the place to be on June 5. Southland Soul, an eight-member energetic band, will be cranking out and cranking up hit after hit from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. as the opening act for the 2021 Peek Park Summer Concert Series. Having played Cedartown in 2019, the band is back again due to popular demand with a long setlist of favorites that will have you up and out of your seat in no time.

The concert, sponsored by Peach State Ford, is free and open to the public. In addition to live music, two food vendors – Rudy’s and Bulldawgs Gourmet Hotdogs — will offer food for purchase. The walking trails that loop around the park will be open, as well as the playground and the children’s splash fountain. Aimee Madden, Cedartown’s Public Information Officer and organizer of the event, encourages concert-goers to come early to grab a picnic table. Blankets and lawn chairs are also welcome. “Southland Soul is so excited to return to Cedartown,” Madden said. “Our residents showed them so much love in 2019 and they put on a spectacular show. I have no doubt they will do it again come June 5.”

The band plays a variety of songs, including but not limited to, well known tunes from Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Melissa Etheridge and more.

The concert will utilize a central area of the park, thanks in large part to the City’s new all-terrain weather proof staging and lighting set up. This impressive new staging was purchased through the Explore Georgia’s Tourism Product Development Grant Program, part of the Georgia Department for Economic Development. The City received $7,000 through the grant program. The stage will be used throughout the summer concert series, as well as fall events like the Market on Main, the Holloway Hunny Pot Festival and more. The lighting can also be used for productions at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.

The summer concert series continues on July 10 with Georgia Red Clay and closes out on August 3 with Them Mixon Boys. Be sure to follow the Cedartown Summer Concert Series Facebook page and the City of Cedartown’s Facebook page for updates on events and announcements.