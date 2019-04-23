Paulding Couple Arrested for Murder of 3 Month Old Child

Paulding County, GA – On May 18, 2018 at approximately 7:10 AM Paulding Deputies responded to 83 Bensinger Court Hiram, Georgia 30141 reference to an unconscious 3 month old female juvenile. When Deputies responded to the scene, they were told that the child had issues with her heart from the time she was born. The child was immediately transported to Wellstar Paulding Hospital where she later passed away.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) conducted an autopsy on the infant, which is typical in cases like these. The GBI ultimately concluded that the infant died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. They further stated that the blunt force in which caused the infant’s death, was ruled non-accidental.

As soon as this incident occurred, Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office began working the case. This investigation was conducted in conjunction with the GBI and took quite some time due to the nature of the case. As a result of their extensive investigation, the following individuals were arrested on April 18, 2019 in connection to the death of the infant:

Jason Andrew Gromer W/M, 37 YOA

-Murder (F)

-Aggravated Battery (F)

Tanya Atkinson B/F, 26 YOA

-Murder (F)

-Aggravated Battery (F)

Atkinson is the biological mother of the infant and Gromer is the “live-in” boyfriend and is not the biological father of the child. Atkinson has two other children who were both living in the home at the time when the incident occurred; those children have since been placed in the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) custody. Both Gromer and Atkinson are being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond. Detectives encourage anyone who might have information on this case to please contact them at (770) 445-6105