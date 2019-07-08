Marietta Street United Methodist Church would like to welcome you to come and celebrate our “Pastor’s Anniversary Celebration” on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. This is Pastor Bobby Church’s 8th year at Marietta Street UMC and his 20th year in ministry.

At the 11 a.m. service: Our guest preacher will be Rev. Robert Carson, Jr. of New Zion Baptist Church of Rome, Georgia.

At the 3 .m. service: Our guest preacher will be Rev. Dr. Scott McClure of Flatrock Baptist Church of Rome, Georgia.

Please come to celebrate and worship the Lord with us!