Our House Poker Run!!

Our House Domestic Violence Program is asking our community to come together in support of victims of domestic violence by participating in our upcoming Motorcycle Ride Fundraiser on Saturday, August 8th!

This year’s event is so important.

Our House has experienced significant delays in reimbursement of state and federal grant funds. While we continue providing 24-hour crisis services, emergency shelter, legal advocacy, and support to survivors, we have not received reimbursement for eligible grant expenses since February. During a statewide meeting yesterday, agencies were informed that reimbursements may not begin until October or later.

These delays place an incredible strain on nonprofit organizations that provide lifesaving services every day. Domestic violence does not stop because funding is delayed, and neither do we. Our advocates continue answering crisis calls, providing safe shelter, assisting with protective orders, helping families rebuild their lives, and ensuring that no victim is turned away because of circumstances beyond their control.

Every registration, sponsorship, donation, and dollar raised through our Motorcycle Ride Fundraiser helps bridge the gap while reimbursement funding remains on hold. These funds allow us to continue providing emergency shelter, food, utilities, transportation assistance, safety planning, and advocacy for victims throughout Polk and Haralson counties.

We invite riders, businesses, and community members to join us and help ensure that Our House can continue serving families when they need us most.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or how to support Our House, reach out to Kelsei 770-748-2300, visit our social media pages, or email Plkwomen@bellsouth.net .

Together, we can make sure that hope remains available, even when funding is delayed.