Open House – The Museum of Flight – Richard B. Russell Airport (Rome) – June 2

The Museum of Flight, located on the Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, GA will be hosting an “Open House” on Saturday, June 2nd, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The gates open at 10 a.m.

Admission is Free, however, donations are always appreciated.

There will be:

Museum Tours, Special Exhibits, Food, Many Activities (including Helicopter Rides and a Thrust vs. Torque Demonstration…which is a plane racing a car), Special Guest, Kids Building Activities (sponsored by Home Depot), Fun for the Entire Family

Mission: To raise the public’s awareness of aviation through the flight of historical aircraft while supporting our local children’s hospital.