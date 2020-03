Yelp adding donation buttons for restaurants and businesses shut down due to coronavirus Everyone's doing what they can, even apps. Michael Hollan

Kindergarten teacher brings care packages to students stuck at home because of coronavirus outbreak A kindergarten teacher in Colorado who hasn’t seen her students in nearly two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak brought each of them a care package over the weekend because she wanted to see them one more time. Bradford Betz

60 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of coronavirus: Gallup poll President Trump's approval numbers are as high as they've ever been throughout his presidency as he deals with the coronavirus outbreak, according to the latest Gallup poll. Joseph Wulfsohn

Democracy 2020 Digest: Biden’s VP short list isn’t so short Former Vice President Joe Biden says he’s aiming to start vetting potential running mates next month – and that he will likely start with a list of around 11 potential candidates. Paul Steinhauser