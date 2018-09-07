NWGRC Area Agency on Aging – GeorgiaCares – Resources Available

NWGRC Area Agency on Aging

Georgia’s State Health Insurance Assistance program (SHIP) has certified counselors available to provide one-on-one Medicare counseling.

Make an appointment today to visit the Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging GeorgiaCares Program Medicare Counseling Station.

We will help with: Medicare Counseling, Plan Descriptions, Consultation, Resource Linkage

You will find the GeorgiaCares Program a valuable resource.

GeorgiaCares – Local Help for People with Medicare

706-622-3635, www.MyGeorgiaCares.org

Off-Site Counseling Stations by Appointment Only:

Cedartown Senior Center – 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown, GA – 3rd Thursday of the Month

Rockmart Senior Center – 134 W. Elm, Rockmart, GA – 3rd Monday of the Month