FBI investigates possible $300G heist at New York City's JFK airport More than $300,000 was discovered to be missing Wednesday from a cash shipment set to load onto a flight bound for Florida at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to a report. Danielle Wallace

AOC dismisses polls showing disapproval of impeachment, suggests Dems should be willing to lose reelection Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., argued on Wednesday night that Congress should pursue the impeachment of President Trump despite its unpopularity among voters and "put our country first" before their jobs. Joseph Wulfsohn

Hannity: 'I worry about the future of this country and this republic' Sean Hannity blasted Democrats Wednesday for continuing to target President Trump over allegations involving a phone call with the president of Ukraine, calling their push for impeachment "B.S." Victor Garcia

CNN's Chris Cuomo admits Biden 'absolutely' engaged in quid pro quo with Ukraine, but not for 'personal advantage' CNN anchor Chris Cuomo made a rare admission on Wednesday night that former Vice President Joe Biden "absolutely" engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine, but insisted it wasn't for "personal advantage." Joseph Wulfsohn