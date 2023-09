Philadelphia swarmed by alleged juvenile looters targeting the Apple Store, Lululemon, Footlocker and others The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of large groups of juveniles looting stores including the Apple Store, Lululemon and Footlocker on Tuesday night.

New York City mom, teen daughter, dog may be murder-suicide: Report A New York City mom and her teen daughter, who were found dead in their apartment Monday next to the family dog, may have died in a murder-suicide.

GREG GUTFELD: When you're a Democrat, corruption is just a fact of life FOX News host Greg Gutfeld and panelists discuss corruption within the Democratic Party on 'Gutfeld!'

SEAN HANNITY: The White House launches new mission to make sure Joe Biden doesn't trip FOX News host Sean Hannity discusses the critical new mission for Biden staffers at the White House in Tuesday's opening monologue.