New Associate Pastor of Hispanic Ministries & Missions

Pastor Justin Carter and Cedartown Second Baptist Church are excited to announce our new Associate Pastor of Hispanic Ministries and Missions, Briam Fachisthers. Born in Cordoba, Argentina, Briam is the son of a Southern Baptist pastor. Having served in Hispanic ministries and missions for many years, he was ordained in 2010. He is a seasoned bilingual, bi-vocational pastor with over 20 years of experience in almost every facet of ministry. Briam will oversee our Hispanic Ministries at Second Baptist and lead in establishing services and outreach activities to the Hispanic community in our area. Briam will also lead in mission initiatives for the church such as short-term mission trips and church-wide outreach projects. In addition to his calling in pastoral ministry, he is a graduate of Georgia Tech with a degree in Computer Science. He is married to Paola, and together they have three children – Matthew, Megan, and Sophia. We are excited to have Briam and his family join us at Cedartown Second Baptist Church. Their first Sunday with us will be July 25, 2021. All are invited to join us in worship. Pastor Briam can be reached by calling 770-748-5252 or emailing briam@sbcedartown.org.