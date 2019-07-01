Nature in the Bible – VBS

July 8 -11, 2019  *  4:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL MISSIONARY SOCIETY

625 West Avenue, Cedartown, GA

Registration on arrival or by phone.

For ages 4-13

Free Admission!

Fun-filled games and snacks!!

For further details, call 770-748-0077