Nativity Scene – Pine Bower Baptist Church – December 19

Pine Bower Baptist Church will have their Annual Nativity Scene on Wednesday, December 19 at 6 p.m. The Nativity Scene will be located on Hwy. 27 South, next to the Farmers Store.
