Each year on November 15, millions of people across the United States take part in America Recycles Day. The day raises awareness about recycling and the purchasing of recycled products.

How we recycle and reuse products are important. For example, one-use water bottles flood America’s waterways and landfills at a rate of 60 million per day. Reducing this number can be achieved with water filtration devices and using portable re-usable drinking bottles and cups.

Reduce waste by repurposing and reusing old items. One of the bests ways to do this is by shopping at secondhand stores. Not only does it prevent items from ending up in the landfill, but it also saves you money. The old adage, “one person’s junk is another person’s treasure,” holds true. These stores offer more than you might imagine, from clothing and furnishings to kitchen items and replacement parts. If you’ve never shopped this way, consider it.

https://kab.org/programs/ard/pledge/