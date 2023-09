Netanyahu warns of potential 'eruption of AI-driven wars' that could lead to 'unimaginable' consequences Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned world leaders must act to ensure artificial intelligence is used to make the world prosperous, not for AI-driven wars.

Country star Lee Greenwood doubts AI will 'take over human input' Lee Greenwood believes artificial intelligence is incapable of replacing the human ability to be creative when it comes to producing new music and art.

Chatbots can now talk, but experts warn they may be listening too OpenAI's ChatGPT platform has gained capabilities similar to Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, with an update Monday allowing the popular application to use spoken words.

Shutdown showdown has media painting Republicans as an uncaring pack of lowlifes "News" is more accurately described as a political advertisement. Take the latest impending government shutdown.