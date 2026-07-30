Motorized Carts Now Legal on Some Cedartown Streets

The Cedartown City Commission has passed a new ordinance making motorized carts legal to operate on designated city streets — but drivers will need to meet several requirements before hitting the road.

Under the ordinance, motorized carts are permitted on city streets where the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less. Several roadways remain off-limits, including Highway 27 and the US 27 Bypass (including Main Street), Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Canal Street, East Avenue, West Avenue, and Cave Spring Road.

Every cart must be equipped with a set of required safety features to operate legally. Those include headlights, taillights, reflectors, rearview mirrors, safety warning labels, hip restraints or hand holds, and a city-issued permit. Carts also may not weigh more than 1,300 pounds or travel faster than 20 miles per hour.

Permits cost $15 and are valid for five years.

To legally operate a motorized cart on approved streets, drivers must hold a valid driver’s license, carry active insurance, and obtain a city-issued permit.

For more information, residents can call the City at 770-748-3220 or visit the Forms and Applications page at cedartowngeorgia.gov.