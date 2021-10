Alito denies Supreme Court is 'dangerous cabal' Justice Samuel Alito pushed back Thursday against criticism, including some from colleagues, that recent Supreme Court actions in major cases have been done hastily and in the shadows. “A dangerous cabal” improperly deciding important matters — hardly, he said.

Unsettled weather forecast for Plains, Mississippi Valley to bring flooding risk Several days of unsettled weather are in store for the Plains, extending into the Mississippi Valley, courtesy of a slow-moving front. Janice Dean

Fauci pressed if he should 'step aside' as an 'impediment to public health': 'People won't listen to you' Dr. Anthony Fauci faced a tough grilling over whether or not he should step aside as his critics view him as a deterrent in the Biden administration's ongoing effort to vaccinate Americans. Joseph Wulfsohn

Sen. James Inhofe: Biden's climate fiats aren't about climate—they're about control While President Joe Biden’s remarks at the U.N. during Climate Week were all about climate and green energy, his actions don’t hold up. James Inhofe