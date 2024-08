Georgia educators rolling out literacy improvement steps ATLANTA – The state Department of Education (DOE) laid the groundwork for the Georgia Early Literacy Act during the past school year. Now, it’s time to implement legislation the General Assembly passed last year aimed at improving the quality of early reading instruction, Amy Denty, the DOE’s literacy director, told members of the Georgia Council […]

Democrats urge Kemp to remove State Election Board members ATLANTA – Georgia Democrats called on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Monday to remove three GOP members of the State Election Board for approving “11th-hour” changes to state elections laws they say could disrupt the November elections. The board has adopted rules changes in recent weeks that, among other things, would empower local election officials to […]

State launches ad campaign for Georgia Pathways Medicaid program ATLANTA – The state agency that runs Georgia Medicaid is going all out to increase enrollment in Gov. Brian Kemp’s limited Medicaid expansion initiative beyond the paltry numbers who signed up during its first year. The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) launched a $10.7 million ad campaign this month to call attention to the […]

Georgia lands federal funds to get the lead out of school water ATLANTA – Georgia will receive $1.15 million in federal funds to help schools and child-care centers reduce lead in drinking water. The Georgia funding is part of a $26 million allocation nationwide by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which will be used by 55 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. “The science is […]

Georgia Tech subject of federal lawsuit over cybersecurity ATLANTA – The Justice Department is suing Georgia Tech and the Georgia Tech Research Corp. for failing to follow cybersecurity requirements governing federal contracts. The federal lawsuit follows a whistleblower suit current and former members of the university’s cybersecurity team brought against the school and its research corporation. The complaint alleges that at least since […]

Expected surge in Medicaid enrollment behind state spending increase request ATLANTA – The Georgia Board of Community Health approved a $5.7 billion budget request for fiscal 2026 Thursday for the agency that runs the state’s Medicaid program. That represents a $347 million increase over the Department of Community Health’s (DCH) current spending plan, which took effect last month. While Georgia’s aged, blind, and disabled populations […]

Investigators uncover drone deliveries of drugs to Georgia prisons ATLANTA – Nearly two dozen current or former inmates in the state prison system as well as outside conspirators have been charged with using drones to deliver illegal drugs and cellphones inside prison walls. Two federal indictments unsealed Wednesday accuse the 23 defendants of taking part in two networks of inmates and outside conspirators that […]

Mail processing delays in Georgia affecting tax payments ATLANTA – Chronic delays in mail processing and delivery Georgians have been experiencing for months have cropped up again in connection with federal tax payments. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., launched an inquiry Wednesday with the Internal Revenue Service after hearing from constituents who are being charged penalties and interest fees on late or missing […]

Local election officials calling on state board to pause future rules changes ATLANTA – Local election officials across Georgia urged the State Election Board Wednesday to stop changing election rules so close to the November election. Members of the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials are worried that significant changes to the rules such as those the Republican-controlled board has adopted in recent weeks will […]