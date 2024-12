State tax revenues up slightly in November ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections rose by 2.3% last month compared with November of last year, the state Department of Revenue reported Wednesday. The revenue agency brought in $2.38 billion in November, an increase of $52.9 million over the same month last year. Despite the overall increase, individual income tax receipts fell by 8.3% last […]

Georgia commercial airports facing funding gap ATLANTA – Georgia’s seven commercial airports are facing a funding gap that threatens to drive businesses out of the state, the Georgia Department of Transportation’s aviation program manager said Wednesday. “Without increased investments, projects to improve infrastructure and enhance capacity will be deferred and Georgia’s airports will continue to fall behind neighboring states,” Collette Williams […]

Georgia voters show strong confidence in 2024 elections ATLANTA – A poll of Georgia voters conducted after last month’s elections showed a high level of confidence in the voting process. According to the survey of 1,541 Georgians who voted in the presidential election, 98% said they didn’t experience any problems casting a ballot. In addition, 98.5% said they felt safe casting their ballot, […]

Kemp declares Helene relief top priority for General Assembly ATHENS – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that he will unveil a disaster relief package for Georgia victims of Hurricane Helene next month during the first week of the 2025 legislative session. The initiative will include both budgetary proposals and a legislative component, Kemp told returning and newly elected members of the General Assembly during […]

Okefenokee Swamp supporters urge aggressive refuge expansion to stop mining ATLANTA – Supporters of a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) plan to add about 22,000 acres to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge asked the agency Monday to consider a larger expansion to permanently prevent mining there. The FWS unveiled the planned expansion in October, which would allow the agency to negotiate with owners of […]

Georgia economy to grow in 2025 but more slowly ATLANTA – Georgia’s economy will continue growing next year but at a slower rate than in 2024, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The state’s economy is projected to grow by 2.4% in 2025, down from 3.1% this year, Ben Ayers told a packed ballroom of business leaders […]

Georgia students show across-the-board improvements in CCRPI scores ATLANTA – Georgia elementary, middle- and high-school students showed strong improvements this year on the annual College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI), the state Department of Education (DOE) reported Friday. The CCRPI includes five components: content mastery, progress, closing gaps, readiness, and – for high schools – the graduation rate. Elementary-school students posted the […]

Trump taps David Perdue as ambassador to China ATLANTA – Another Georgian is poised to join the second Trump administration. President-elect Donald Trump nominated former U.S. Sen. David Perdue Thursday to serve as U.S. ambassador to China. Before his election to the Senate in 2014, Republican Perdue had significant business experience in the Far East, including China, in his roles as CEO of […]

Georgia lawmakers recommend status quo for fishing rights ATLANTA – A legislative study committee that has been examining how to guarantee Georgians access to the state’s navigable rivers and streams without violating private property rights is siding with the status quo. The House Study Committee on Navigable Streams’ final report released this week recommended no changes to the current definition of “navigability” in […]