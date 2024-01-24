MLK Scholarship

Georgia DOT: I-14 project not a good investment ATLANTA – Georgia motorists looking for a faster way to get across the state between Columbus and Augusta will have to wait a long time – if ever – for a solution. A newly released study of options for moving freight through Georgia by the state Department of Transportation (DOT) has concluded that a plan […]

State Senate eyeing second sports betting bill ATLANTA – A second sports betting bill was introduced into the Georgia Senate this week with bipartisan backing from the chamber’s leadership. Senate Bill 386 would authorize sports betting in Georgia under the oversight of the Georgia Lottery Corp. The bill would provide for both online betting on sports and retail betting at sites operated […]

State Senate forms panel to probe misconduct allegations against Fani Willis Fani Willis ATLANTA – The Republican-controlled Georgia Senate voted Friday to investigate allegations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was involved in an improper relationship with the special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against Donald Trump. A resolution senators passed 30-19 along party lines will create a special committee with subpoena […]

Georgia lawmakers passes antisemitism bill ATLANTA – The General Assembly overwhelmingly passed legislation Thursday defining antisemitism and incorporating it into Georgia’s hate crimes law. The state Senate approved the bill 44-6 after a nearly two-hour debate. The Georgia House of Representatives followed in a 129-5 vote. The House had passed a similar version of the legislation last year, only to […]

State Senate panel votes to eliminate QR codes from paper ballots State Sen. Max Burns ATLANTA – Legislation that would do away with QR codes on paper ballots in Georgia cleared the state Senate Ethics Committee Thursday. Under Senate Bill 189, only the text portions of paper ballots would be counted. “We’re simply taking the ballot as it’s currently printed and eliminating the QR code,” said […]

State House GOP unveils tax cut bills Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns ATLANTA – Georgia House Republican leaders rolled out a tax cut package Wednesday aimed at parents and homeowners specifically but also benefiting all taxpayers. “Taken together, these bills will provide significant tax relief for Georgia taxpayers … and continue to boost the economy,” House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, told reporters […]

Twin Pines fined for exploratory drilling near Okefenokee Swamp ATLANTA – The Alabama-based company planning to mine titanium near the Okefenokee Swamp has been fined $20,000 in connection with the drilling of exploratory boreholes at the site. Twin Pines Minerals (TPM) agreed Tuesday to pay the penalty without admitting wrongdoing for drilling boreholes on 107 days in 2018 and 2019 without obtaining a performance […]

State Senate committee approves ban on ranked-choice voting State Sen. Randy Robertson ATLANTA – A Georgia Senate committee has approved legislation that would ban ranked-choice voting in Georgia. A well-funded campaign is afoot across the nation to allow ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to rank candidates by preference, Senate Majority Whip Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, told members of the Senate Ethics Committee late Tuesday. […]

Georgia Board of Natural Resources OKs funds for 13 outdoor projects The Ceylon tract (Photo Credit: Open Space Institute) ATLANTA – The Georgia Board of Natural Resources put its stamp of approval Tuesday on funding for 13 land conservation, restoration and parks projects across the state. More than $21.4 million to pay for the projects will come from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Fund, raised from a […]