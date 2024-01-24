MLK Scholarship

The Rev. Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Organization of Cedartown Inc is doing their 1st scholarship fund. The MLK is publishing an Ad book titled “Living The Dream: Starts With Us. Spreading Love, Unity and Courage. We are asking businesses and churches to give an ad. The ad book will consist of stories, announcements, achievements, etc. The ads are free and we are asking for a donation of any amount. The deadline for ads are Friday March 1 2024. The ad book will be distributed Monday April 1, 2024. We want to give a scholarship to two students, one from Cedartown and one from Rockmart. Students must write an essay to apply for the scholarship and have a 2.9 GPA or higher. If you have any questions please contact Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838, Letitia Morgan at 678-232-7675 or Bernard Morgan at 770-546-0725.