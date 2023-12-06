The community, organizations, businesses and churches are asked to participate in our MLK First Annual Scholarship Fund Booklet announcing achievements, special recognition, loving memories, stories, recipes, family achievements etc. All information should be preprinted no larger than 8 x 10 and all information will be put in our booklet. We only ask for donations. The proceeds will go to a scholarship for a student in Polk County. A student must have a 2.9 GPA or higher to apply for scholarship. The Ad deadline is due Friday December 15, 2023 Please Mail ads to MLK Org. of Cedartown P O Box 1307, Cedartown. Georgia 30125 or email Courtney Ripoll at courtneyaripoll@gmail.com