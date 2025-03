Tort reform passes another hurdle in General Assembly ATLANTA – Comprehensive tort reform legislation Gov. Brian Kemp has made his top priority for the 2025 General Assembly session cleared a committee in the Georgia House of Representatives Tuesday. The Republican-backed bill, which the state Senate passed last month largely along party lines, seeks to curb “runaway” jury awards that are threatening businesses’ bottom […]

Legislation to ban cellphones in Georgia schools takes one more step toward becoming law ATLANTA – A bill that would ban cellphones in all of Georgia’s public elementary and middle schools has cleared another hurdle toward becoming law. House Bill 340 passed a Senate committee on Tuesday and could get a vote by the full Senate soon. The House of Representatives approved the measure two weeks ago amid rising […]

Voters will be asked next year whether to expand conservation tax breaks for farmers ATLANTA – Farmers may soon get more tax relief under a decades-old program designed to keep agricultural land out of developers’ hands. The Georgia Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved legislation from the House of Representatives that seeks to double the acreage farmers and other agricultural producers can place under a protective covenant in return for […]

Barbara Rivera Holmes tapped as labor commissioner ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp named a Southwest Georgia businesswoman Tuesday to serve as the state’s 11th labor commissioner. Barbara Rivera Holmes will step down next week from her role as president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce to succeed Bruce Thompson, who died of cancer last fall. Holmes also is a […]

HR company to build corporate center in Dunwoody ATLANTA – A human resources company serving small and medium-sized businesses will build a new corporate center in Dunwoody, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. TriNet will invest $15.4 million in the 150,000-square-foot project, expected to create 750 jobs during the next five years. “As the No.-1 state for business, one of the key drivers of […]

Georgia Department of Public Safety partnering with ICE ATLANTA – All 1,100 sworn officers at the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) will receive training from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to help identify and apprehend illegal immigrants considered a public safety risk, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday. DPS Commissioner Billy Hitchens has submitted a Memorandum of Agreement request to the U.S. […]

Ossoff, Warnock oppose Republican-backed spending bill ATLANTA – Georgia’s two Democratic U.S. senators voted Friday against advancing a temporary spending bill to keep the federal government open through September, charging Republicans with ramming through a harmful “continuing resolution” without consulting Democrats. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, however, were on the losing side, as nine Senate Democrats and one independent joined […]

Growing frustration with smartphones could lead to statewide ban in Georgia schools ATLANTA – A societal backlash against the dizzying distraction of smartphones has gained momentum in the General Assembly, where legislation to ban the devices in schools remains in play after last week’s deadline to move bills between chambers. House Bill 340, which passed the state House of Representatives with broad bipartisan support, would prohibit student […]

GBI seeks expansion of subpoena powers ATLANTA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations would have expanded authority to compel telecommunications and internet companies to divulge subscriber information under legislation moving through the state legislature. House Bill 161 could soon get the nod for a vote by the Senate, after the House of Representatives approved it by a wide bipartisan margin last […]