Men’s Steak Night October 13, 2022 Church News, Community News, Local Events 0 November 19th at 6:30pm Calling all men! Join us for a great night of hanging out and eating steaks. We will have raffles, worship, and a message from Steve Foster with the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. Single tickets are available online for $15 each. You can buy two tickets for $25 total by calling 770-748-5252 or emailing anna@sbcedartown.org. Each meal will include a steak, salad, baked potato and dessert. Purchase tickets online at www.sbcedartown.org.