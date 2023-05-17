Memorial Day Veterans Program

The Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park Committee wishes to invite everyone to attend our 2023 Memorial Day Program!
Monday May 29th at 11:00 am.
The Veterans Memorial Park is located behind the Library off of East Main Street.
We will be honoring all our veterans for their service and especially those heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
Our Quest Speaker will be local attorney Mr. George Mundy.
Please join us and help us honor our heroes. We look forward to meeting you on Monday May 29th 11:00am at the Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park.
If we have rain the program will be moved to American Legion Post 86