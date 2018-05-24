Meet and Greet – Compassionate Paws – June 2

Compassionate Paws will be holding a “Meet and Greet” on Saturday, June 2 at The Woman’s Building, 415 Wissahickon Avenue (people only) in downtown Cedartown at 10 a.m. The event is to recruit those interested in becoming a Pet Partner. The demand for our services far exceeds the number of Pet Partners we have so we are constantly needing more team. Our website is www.romepaws.org and our credentialing body is www.petpartners.org. We go into healthcare facilities, schools, libraries and colleges. In the schools and libraries we have the “Read with Me”program where the children read to the dogs to improve their literacy skills. We go to college to help de-stress students during finals. Our healthcare facilities include hospitals, assisted living facilities, nursing homes and hospice. We also attend community events. Most of our teams are with dogs but we have a mini-horse team and in the past we have had llamas and a rat.

For more information, please call D’Ann Downey, Pres. Compassionate Paws, Inc. at 706-266-3444.