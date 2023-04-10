Martinis in May – Small Art Market

May 13th from 10:00 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Back Parking Lot of the 300 block on Main Street

(Mocktails available for non drinkers)

Katie from Cedar & Smoke will be bartending.

Food will be by the Jamwich Food Truck and Smoking Grizzly BBQ