Biden apologizes for calling Clinton impeachment 'partisan lynching,' but hammers Trump again for using term Former Vice President Joe Biden offered an apology for previously referring to the Clinton impeachment as a "partisan lynching" hours after he condemned President Trump for referring to his own impeachment with the same term. Joseph Wulfsohn

Trump blasts report that Conway or Mnuchin might replace Mulvaney: 'Fake News!' President Trump fired off a late-night Twitter message Tuesday, slamming as “Fake News!” a story that said top aides Kellyanne Conway and Steve Mnuchin were under consideration to replace acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Dom Calicchio

Hong Kong flag flies during TNT coverage of Lakers-Clippers NBA season opener A large Hong Kong flag was being waved in the middle of a crowd behind TNT’s NBA Half Time Show panel broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles Tuesday during the season open between the Lakers and the Clippers. Danielle Wallace

Nationals top Cole, Astros 5-4 in World Series opener Juan Soto homered onto the train tracks high above the left field wall and hit a two-run double as the Washington Nationals tagged Gerrit Cole and the Houston Astros 5-4 Tuesday night in the World Series opener. Ben Walker