Cake Auction begins at noon on March 29th and will end at noon on April 1st.

Auction bids begin at $42 which will send a book to a child once a month for a full year!!

http://POLKFERSTREADERSCAKEAUCTION to see available cakes and make your bid!!

Cakes may be picked up by 6:30 p.m. at the Hon Room on the PCCCA Campus

Check, cash, or credit cards will be accepted.