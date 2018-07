Mamie Hammock Scholarship Fund Banquet

Featuring the Gospel Quartet Group Chozen’s Reunion and Concert

Hosted By: Moviemic

Guest Speaker: Dr. Beatrice J. Sewell

August 25th, 6:00 p.m., Cedar Lake Christian Center, 1890 Rome Hwy., Cedartown, GA 30125

Dinner and Program Tickets $20 each

Contact Estella McDermott at 706-506-8924 for tickets and information