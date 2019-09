NFL’s Drew Brees, Focus on the Family respond after Bible video draws critics NFL quarterback Drew Brees defended himself this week after critics slammed a video in which the New Orleans Saints star encouraged Christian students to participate in Bring Your Bible to School Day. Dom Calicchio

Hannity: Trump 'improving the quality of life for everyone in this country' Fox News' Sean Hannity took some time Friday to highlight some of the president's accomplishment's Monday, praising Trump "improving the quality of life" for Americans. Victor Garcia

Mark Levin: Media ignoring how 'Trumponomics' has led to 'truly incredible' job numbers President Trump's economic policies have led to steady economic growth and improved unemployment figures, but the media ignores those achievements, according to Mark Levin. Charles Creitz

Felicity Huffman pleads for no jail time in college admissions scandal Attornies for “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman pleaded with a Boston federal judge Friday to spare her jail time after she pleaded guilty in connection with the college admissions bribery scandal. Vandana Rambaran