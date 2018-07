Low Cost Rabies Clinic

Saturday, September 15, 2018

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Hogue Avenue Gym, 436 Hogue Avenue, Rockmart, GA

(behind the tennis courts, just off of Piedmont Avenue)

Cats and Dogs, $10.00

Other services available: Precious Paws provides Nails trimmed, $5.00, and donates proceeds to CPHS.

Sponsored by Cedartown/Polk County Humane Society