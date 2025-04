Federal judge weighing whether to extend order protecting international students whose visitor status was revoked ATLANTA – A federal judge in Atlanta said she will decide by month’s end whether the government must extend the visitor status of 133 current and former college students who were suddenly revoked for no apparent reason. Judge Victoria Marie Calvert heard oral arguments Thursday in the case involving at least 26 foreign nationals attending […]

McCormick touts extending Trump tax cuts at business roundtable ROSWELL – Extending the tax cuts Congress passed early in Republican President Donald Trump’s first term will be the first order of business when federal lawmakers return to Washington next week from the Easter recess, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick said Thursday. The tax cuts, which are due to expire at the end of this year […]

New report finds huge increase in cybercrime ATLANTA – Cybercrime is on the rise in Georgia and around the country. Georgia ranked 11th in internet-related complaints last year, up from 13th in 2023, according to the FBI’s newly released Internet Crime Report 2024. The potential losses of $420 million represented a 40% increase between 2023 and last year. Nationally, internet crime complaints […]

New commissioner to take office at Georgia DDS ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) has a new commissioner. The agency’s board has approved Gov. Brian Kemp’s nomination of Angelique McClendon to take the top post at the department. She will succeed outgoing Commissioner Spencer Moore on May 1. McClendon first joined the DDS a decade ago as general counsel and […]

Election to succeed Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr heats up ATLANTA – A second candidate has raised his hand to become Georgia’s next attorney general, as incumbent Chris Carr campaigns for the governor’s office. Both of the candidates who have filed paperwork to raise funds to campaign for attorney general are Republican state senators. Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, a lawyer who chairs the Senate Judiciary […]

Report finds Atlanta-area air pollution worsening ATLANTA – Metro Atlanta suffers the third-worst levels of ozone pollution, otherwise known as smog, in the Southeast, according to a study released Wednesday by the American Lung Association. The group’s annual “State of the Air” report also ranks the Atlanta region fourth-worst in the Southeast for particle pollution, known colloquially as soot. The new […]

Kemp inks tort reform bills ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed two tort reform bills Monday that supporters say should reverse a pattern of excessive jury awards they hold responsible for rising liability insurance premiums that are hurting Georgia businesses’ bottom lines. Overhauling the civil litigation process in Georgia was the Republican governor’s top priority for the recently concluded 2025 […]

Judge sides with international students after Trump administration revoked their visitor status ATLANTA – A federal judge is giving the U.S. government a Tuesday evening deadline to reinstate the immigration status of 133 current and former college students who would have had to cease attending classes and holding jobs after they lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program status for no apparent reason. A lawyer for the […]

State Sen. Esteves enters race for governor ATLANTA – State Sen. Jason Esteves announced Monday that he will run for governor next year. The Atlanta Democrat was elected to the Senate in 2022 and is serving his second term under the Gold Dome. Before that, he spent nearly a decade as a member of the Board of Education for Atlanta Public Schools. […]