Local Book Signing

“The Cleanest Woman in Town” – The Story of Betty Ann Brown
Book signing by Author Temiko Spurgeon
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Eastview Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
733 Cleo Street
Cedartown, GA 30125
“The Cleanest Woman in Town” – The Story of Betty Ann Brown
Book signing by Author Temiko Spurgeon
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Eastview Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
733 Cleo Street
Cedartown, GA 30125
Copyright © 2023 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340