PSC to resume hearings on Georgia Power request for more generating capacity ATLANTA – Georgia Power executives gave state energy regulators chapter and verse last month on why the company needs a huge increase in electrical generating capacity to serve its 2.7 million customers. Soon, environmental and consumer advocates will get their turn. The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a second round of hearings Feb. […]

CareSource donates $1 million to help youths aging out of foster care Bobby Cagle ATLANTA – The nonprofit health-care organization CareSource is donating $1 million to a program that helps young people aging out of Georgia’s foster care system. The General Assembly passed legislation unanimously in 2022 creating a tax credit to help fund wraparound services aimed at removing barriers to education for youths leaving foster care. […]

Georgia Senate panel approves referendum on sports betting, casinos ATLANTA – Casinos are back on the table in the General Assembly. The state Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee approved a proposed constitutional amendment late Thursday calling for Georgia voters to decide whether to legalize not only sports betting but casino gambling. Other gambling legislation before the General Assembly this year is limited to […]

Georgia House targets ‘deepfakes’ in political ads State Rep. Brad Thomas ATLANTA – Legislation that criminalizes the use of “deepfakes” generated by artificial intelligence to impersonate candidates in political campaign ads cleared the Georgia House of Representatives Thursday. House Bill 986, which passed 148-22, creates the crime of fraudulent election interference. Anyone who knowingly perpetrates a political deepfake within 90 days of […]

State Senate passes $37.5 billion midyear budget ATLANTA – The state Senate passed a $37.5 billion midyear budget Thursday that increases spending by $5 billion, including $2 billion from an unprecedented $16 billion surplus. The legislation, which sailed through the Senate 54-1, represents a 9.4% increase over the fiscal 2024 budget the General Assembly passed last spring. The Senate agreed with 95% […]

State Senate panel passes book banning bill ATLANTA – Legislation that would create a state council to set standards for books that could be banned from public school libraries as obscene cleared a Georgia Senate committee late Wednesday. “This bill is about making sure our public school libraries are not places for kids to be exposed to sexually explicit materials,” Sen. Clint […]

State House panel approves changes to film tax credit ATLANTA – Legislation putting guardrails around Georgia’s popular film tax credit cleared a state House subcommittee Tuesday. House Bill 1180, which a House Ways and Means subcommittee approved unanimously, would require film production companies to meet at least four of 10 criteria to qualify for an additional 10% income tax credit on top of the […]

Penny Houston not running for reelection to Georgia House State Rep. Penny Houston ATLANTA – Longtime state Rep. Penny Houston announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection this year. Houston, R-Nashville, has served in the Georgia House of Representatives for 26 years under seven House speakers. She told her House colleagues she wants to spend more time with her family. “I hope I’ve […]

State Senate budget writers OK midyear spending plan ATLANTA – The state Senate Appropriations Committee approved a $37.5 billion midyear budget Tuesday that includes $1,000 one-time pay supplements for Georgia teachers, state workers and University System of Georgia employees. The spending plan, which the full Senate is expected to take up later this week, contains $5 billion in new spending, $2 billion of […]