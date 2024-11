Georgia Supreme Court upholds state Capitol arrests, tax on strip clubs ATLANTA – The Georgia Supreme Court issued two rulings Thursday that upheld the arrests of two Democratic state lawmakers for protesting inside the state Capitol and declared constitutional a state tax levied on adult entertainment establishments. In the first case, state Rep. Park Cannon of Atlanta and then-state Sen. Nikema Williams of Atlanta – now […]

Solar panel recycler expanding in Cedartown ATLANTA – Demand for solar panel recycling services has grown so much that a solar recycling company is accelerating its planned operations in Polk County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. SOLARCYCLE will invest an additional $62 million to increase its solar panel recycling capacity in Cedartown to 10 million panels per year, a project that […]

Georgia Power outlines battery storage projects to PSC ATLANTA – Georgia Power executives Thursday pitched a proposal to build battery energy storage systems (BESS) at four sites to the state Public Service Commission (PSC). The Atlanta-based utility plans to construct BESS facilities adjacent to both Robins Air Force Base in Bibb County and Moody Air Force Base in Lowndes County. A third BESS […]

Study committee to address civil justice gap ATLANTA – Georgia Chief Justice Michael Boggs has ordered the creation of a study committee to look for ways to address the state’s civil justice gap. The 13-member committee will develop recommendations by June of next year to increase access to civil legal services for rural or low-income Georgians while maintaining high standards for legal […]

Report criticizes Georgia’s limited Medicaid expansion ATLANTA – Enrollment in Georgia’s year-old limited Medicaid expansion program is well below expectations because of a cumbersome enrollment process and restrictive eligibility criteria, an Atlanta-based public policy group reported Tuesday. Only 4,231 low-income Georgians were enrolled in the Georgia Pathways program as of the end of last month, well below the 25,000 the state […]

Funeral home owner arrested after discovery of bodies ATLANTA – A funeral home owner in Coffee County has been arrested following the discovery of 18 bodies in various stages of decomposition. Chris Johnson, 39, of Douglas was charged with 17 counts of abuse of a dead body. Johnson was arrested on Sunday after Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies serving an eviction notice at Johnson […]

Trump rallies his troops at Georgia Tech ATLANTA – Former President Donald Trump brought his 2024 presidential campaign to the campus of Georgia Tech in Midtown Atlanta Monday night. Just eight days before Election Day, the Republican nominee called Georgia critical to a Trump victory over Vice President Kamala Harris on Nov. 5. “We win this state and we win the whole […]

Georgia early voting smashing records entering final week ATLANTA – Early voting has become the option of choice for many Georgia voters. As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, more than 2.7 million voters in the Peach State had cast their ballots during the early voting period that began two weeks ago. Combined with 177,192 absentee ballots, more than 40% of active voters in Georgia […]

State gratuities clause called obstacle to disaster relief for farmers ATLANTA – A leading agriculture industry executive urged Georgia lawmakers Monday to consider a constitutional amendment that would let the state government provide direct financial relief to farmers who suffered losses from Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Constitution includes a gratuities clause that prohibits the state government from giving gifts to individuals without a benefit to […]