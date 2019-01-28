Litter Law Enforcement Workshop and Luncheon

Thursday, April 4th, 2019 | 9 AM- 1:00 PM | Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce | 70 Murphy Campus Blvd. Waco, GA

You don’t have to look very hard to see the negative impact litter has had in our community.

Litter, carelessly thrown from automobiles and dumped onto the roadways create an eyesore, detrimental to the environment and local wildlife, and have been proven to increase criminal activity.

On April 4th, KPB will be joining KHB in a Litter Law Enforcement Workshop on how best to enforce Georgia litter laws, and deter Georgia residents from illegally dumping.

Both local and neighboring law enforcement agencies are invited to attend this free workshop.

Our guest speaker, Cpl. Scott Carroll of the Department of Natural Resources, will be reviewing Georgia laws and sharing his experience enforcing these laws.

Lunch will be provided after the workshop.

The workshop is expected to conclude at 12:30pm.

Please RSVP for the workshop and let us know if you will be joining us for lunch as well.

Randy Cook, Keep Polk Beautiful Executive Director 678-246-1083 rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov